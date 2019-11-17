Cruise at 12MP with Razor’s off-road electric scooter for $167.50 (Reg. $225)

- Nov. 17th 2019 7:57 am ET

$167.50
0

Amazon offers the Razor RX200 Electric Off-Road Scooter for $167.42 shipped. As a comparison, it originally sold for $290 but has trended around $225 or so lately. Today’s deal is the best we’ve tracked at Amazon in months. Design for bigger kids and teenagers, this off-roader can support up to 154-pounds. It can also hit speeds up to 12MPH, giving it enough power to cruise around safely. Other notable features include “off-road tires, disc brake and a new gear ratio for high-torque trail riding, making it off-road ready right out of the gate.” Rated 3.7/5 stars.

Razor RX200 Electric Off-Road Scooter features:

  • With the trailblazing new RX200, the ride begins where the pavement ends
  • New off-road version of the classic E200 Electric Scooter that we all know and love
  • Rip up the trails at speeds up to 12 mph (19 kmh)
  • Features off-road tires, disc brake and a new gear ratio for high-torque trail riding, making it off-road ready right out of the gate
  • Recommended for ages 13 and older and will support a rider up to 154 pounds

