Stay warm with 50 cups of Nestle Hot Chocolate for $0.10 each

Amazon is offering a 50-pack of Nestle Hot Chocolate Packets for $5.62 Prime shipped when you opt for Subscribe and Save. Just remember to cancel your subscription in 30 days or you’ll receive another shipment. This is down from its $11 going rate and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. There’s nothing like a hot cup of cocoa this winter as the temperature gets cooler. This package gives you enough mix to make fifty cups, which should last you through at least November. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Now, this is about as budget-friendly as you’ll get for hot chocolate, especially from a brand like Nestle. For comparison, a 15-pack of Ghirardelli Premium Hot Cocoa Envelopes will set you back around $10 at Amazon.

Nestle Hot Chocolate:

Nestlé Hot Cocoa, Rich Chocolate Flavor is a rich tasting hot cocoa mix with vanilla notes that creates a rich and indulgent chocolate flavor. Made with real Nestlé cocoa using sustainably sourced cocoa beans

Dispenser box of 50 count of cocoa sachets keeps the counter clean and organized

Part of the Nestlé Cocoa Plan to promote better farming, better lives and better cocoa

