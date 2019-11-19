Eve Flare offers HomeKit-controlled lighting for $90, Energy Strip now $85

Amazon offers the Eve Flare Portable HomeKit-enabled Smart LED Lamp for $89.89 shipped. As a comparison, it holds pretty steady at $100 via other retailers like Best Buy. Our previous mention was $89 at Amazon. Eve Flare takes on Philips Hue with its colorful and portable design, which is great for adding light to various spaces. It has HomeKit control so you can easily change colors and more with Siri. Up to six hours of battery life ensure that you can take it outside (also IP65 water-resistant) or add it to another room in your house during a party. I picked one up at this price on Prime Day and our little kid loves to carry around for extra light while reading. Learn more in our hands-on review. Rated 3.8/5 stars. Hit the jump for additional Eve deals.

Another standout offer at Amazon is the Eve Energy Strip for $84.90 shipped. That’s down from the regular $100 price tag and the best offer we’ve tracked in months. This power strip diverts from typical offerings you’d find with HomeKit and Siri control. You can individually power on or off three outlets, all with your voice or the free smartphone app. It also has power meter tracking, which is particularly helpful if you’re wondering how much energy you’re pulling. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

There’s more Eve deals to be had at Amazon, with the popular Door & Window kit currently 25% off at $30. WIth HomeKit functionality, this is an easy way to track movement in your home and setup automations as well.

Eve Flare features:

Invigorate any space with beautiful light moods

Control your ambience via your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Siri

Set the perfect outdoor atmosphere thanks to IP65 water resistance

Enjoy 6 hours of illumination and charge wirelessly

Transport easily using the carry-and-hang handle

HomeKit-enabled for unparalleled ease of use and advanced security

