Tenda Nova’s Mesh 802.11ac Wi-Fi System comes with two nodes at $60 (Reg. $90)

Newegg offers the Tenda Nova MW6 Wave 2 802.11ac Mesh Wi-Fi System for $59.99 shipped when code EMCUUUE29 has been applied at checkout. While you’d typically pay $90 for the system at Amazon, today’s offer saves you 33%, is $3 under our previous mention for the low there, and marks the best we’ve seen overall to date. This two-pack of Tenda Nova routers utilize mesh connectivity to blanket your home in 802.11ac Wi-Fi. Both of the nodes combine for up to 4,000-square feet of coverage, and can dish out upwards of 1,100 Mb/s speeds. You’ll also find two Gigabit Ethernet ports on each router, offering the flexibility to expand your wired network as well. Rated 4/5 stars from over 1,000 customers. More below.

For setups heavy on the smart home gear, and subsequently various hubs to keep connected, a great way to use your savings would be to pick up an Ethernet switch. TP-Link’s Eight-port Gigabit Switch will only set you back $20 and is perfect for expanding the Tenda Nova system’s wired connections. I’ve relied on several of these in the past for keeping everything from my Hue Bridge to PS4 hardwired.

If you’re after the latest in home networking, NETGEAR’s Nighthawk Wi-Fi 6 Router is on sale for $280 (20% off), plus more from $90.

Tenda Nova Wave 2 Mesh Wi-Fi System features:

The ultimate Wi-Fi experience: The mesh Wi-Fi System comes with 2-Pack Nova MW6, they constitute powerful latticed Wi-Fi coverage to eliminate dead zones and buffering. mu-mimo+beam forming + real mesh tech ensure smooth streaming, gaming, downloading, and uninterrupted video chat at the same time. easy and fast setup with pre-configuration makes you go from burden of cabling connections

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!