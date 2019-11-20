Slinky Toy Story 4 Plush Dog hits Amazon low + more kids’ toys from $4.50

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 35% off select toys from Alex brands. Free shipping is available across the board for Prime members or in orders over $25. One standout from the bunch is the Slinky Disney Pixar Toy Story 4 Plush Dog for $12.87. Regularly up at $24 or so, it fetches a bloated $40 at Walmart and is now at a new Amazon all-time low. Described as “super soft and cuddly,” it is covered in a plush material and is recommended for children 18 months of age and older. Measuring about 10-inches in length, the head, body, and legs are stuffed while the middle portion features a soft, elastic band-style slinky. Rated 4+ stars. More deals and details below.
But if you’re looking for more of a collectible version of Slink, check out the official 4.4-inch Disney Pixar Toy Story Slinky toy at under $10 Prime shipped. The Slinky Disney Pixar Toy Story 4 Dog Jr. is another great alternative at under $9. These options certainly aren’t as soft and cuddly, but will look great on the shelf for collectors and the like.
You can browse through the rest of today’s Alex Toys sale right here. Starting from just over $4.50, you’ll find a collection of deals on craft kits for kids, puzzles, STEAM-related building sets and even a 3-pack of the original slinky toy from under $9 Prime shipped (Reg. $15).
Slinky Disney Pixar Toy Story 4 Plush Dog:
- Super soft and cuddly
- Covered in a plush material that makes Slinky Dog huggable
- Great traveling companion and a comforting nighttime friend
- Includes a plush puppy with a cloth covered slinky body
