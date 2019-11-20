Wired and GQ magazine now starting from just $3.50/yr. for Black Friday

DiscountMags is now offering some very notable early Black Friday deals for 9to5Toys readers. You can now grab Wired and GQ magazine at some of the best prices we have tracked. A one-year subscription to Wired magazine is now available for just $3.93 with free delivery each month. Simply use code 9TO5TOYS at checkout to redeem the special price. Regularly as much as $25 per year, it is now on sale for $5 at Amazon with auto-renewals. Anytime Wired drops to $5 it is notable, but at under $4, this is a perfect time to extend your sub or jump in for the first time. Head below for a very notable offer on GQ magazine.

You can also score a year of GQ using the same code as above for $3.50 with free delivery. Regularly up to $25 per year at Amazon, it is now available for $20 there. Although you could opt for the 4-month trial sub at $1, just remember to cancel it before Amazon auto renews it on you at full price. Outside of multi-year offers, this is one of the best prices we have tracked on GQ all year.

Both of today’s deals are available for today and tomorrow only.

Prefer some New York Times bestseller novels instead? The Great Alone is $3 on Kindle for today only (Reg. $18) and our November Reading List is packed full of the most notable releases for Fall. You can score this month’s Amazon First Reads eBook freebies right here and then head over to the latest ComiXology sale for Marvel novels from $1.

Wired magazine is a computer magazine devoted to readers who want to know more about that world. Every issue covers the newest and hottest electronic devices, giving readers an inside look at those devices before they hit the streets. From the hottest technologies to reviews of the best devices on the market, Wired magazine is a must-read publication for those interested in technology.

