Score Amazon’s prev-gen. Kindle E-Reader on sale from $50 (Reg. up to $100)

Amazon is currently offering its previous generation Kindle E-Reader in white for $49.99 shipped. Usually selling for $80, today’s offer is good for a 38% discount, matches the Amazon all-time low, and is the best we’ve tracked since March. As of now, Amazon has yet to announce what shape its Black Friday discounts will take for most of the Kindle lineup. Centered around a familiar e-ink display, Kindle can go weeks on a single charge and sports a no-glare screen for easily reading outdoors. This model comes with Amazon’s Special offers, which showcase new releases, bestsellers, and more. Though for $60 (Reg. $100), or $10 more, you can ditch the lock screen alerts present on the deal above. Rated 3.7/5 stars from over 12,200 customers. More below.

With your savings from today’s deal, grab this well-reviewed Kindle case to keep your E-Reader protected while out and about. It not only covers the screen, but also features sleep and wake functionality. Over 1,100 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Or kickstart your Kindle library by checking out Amazon’s selection of digital titles.

Those looking to fill their digital libraries with some additional content should definitely swing by ComiXology’s Marvel sale, which is packed with The Punisher, Wolverine, and more from $1.

Kindle E-Reader 8th generation features:

Kindle is 11% thinner and 16% lighter than the previous generation Kindle, making it easy and comfortable to hold in one hand. Kindle uses actual ink particles and proprietary, hand-built fonts to create crisp text similar to what you see in a physical book. The blacks and whites on the screen are uniform, improving text and image quality. Studies have shown that evening exposure to blue light from backlit screens like tablets and smartphones can suppress the body’s production of melatonin, a naturally occurring hormone that helps the body fall asleep. Because the Kindle display emits no light, you can read anytime without losing sleep.

