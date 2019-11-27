Apple complete TV show series sale: Friends $60, Mad Men $20, Sopranos $50, more

Following the launch of yesterday’s Black Friday movie sale, Apple is back again today with a number of notable price drops on complete TV show series. Each title will become a permanent addition to your collection. Head below for all of our top picks.

You may have heard that Friends is slated to leave Netflix before long, but the good news is that Apple is offering a particularly notable discount on the entire series at $60. It typically goes for $100 with today’s deal being a match of the best we’ve seen on at the iTunes storefront. This is a great way to add the entire series to your collection and ensure you have the whole gang around long after Netflix loses this iconic title.

Other notable complete series TV show deals include:

Don’t forget to check out Apple’s Black Friday movie sale for even more deals from $4. You’ll find old hits and new favorites, bundles, and more much more all included right here.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!