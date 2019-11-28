Black Friday game deals: RE2, Sekiro, NBA 2K20, FIFA 20, DMC 5, many more

In today’s best game deals, after seeing loads of Nintendo Switch games drop to insane $30 doorbuster prices late yesterday night, it’s time to look at the rest of the Black Friday game deals. One standout from the many is Resident Evil 2 on Xbox One and PS4 at $14.99 shipped from Best Buy. Now $20 at Walmart, the Amazon listing is going in and out of stock at $15. This is one of the best prices we have ever tracked on the stellar RE2 remake. Down below you’ll find a massive collection Black Friday deals including Sekiro Shadows Die Twice, Rayman Legends, NBA 2K20, FIFA 20, Madden NFL 20, Disney Classics Aladdin/The Lion King, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, and many more.
More early Black Friday game deals:
- Sekiro Shadows Die Twice $25 (Reg. $40+)
- Rayman Legends Definitive Edition $15 (Reg. $30)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle $15 (Reg. $25+)
- NBA 2K20 $27 (Reg. $60)
- FIFA 20 $27 (Reg. $50+)
- Madden NFL 20 $27 (Reg. $50+)
- Far Cry New Dawn $15 (Reg. $25+)
- Need for Speed: Heat $30 (Reg. $60)
- Hollow Knight Switch $30 (Reg. $35)
- Devil May Cry 5 $15 (Reg. $40)
- Borderlands 3 $28 (Reg. $40+)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare $38 (Reg. $60)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 $25 (Reg. $35+)
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Switch $20 (Reg. $30+)
- The Outer Worlds PS4/Xbox One $35 (Reg. $60)
- Target REDcard holders only
- Or $40 on Amazon for everyone
- Disney Classics Aladdin/The Lion King $15 (Reg. $30)
- Spider-Man GOTY $15 (Reg. $30)
- Collection of Mana Switch $20 (Reg. $40)
- The Evil Within 2 $10 (Reg. $20+)
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy $10 (Reg. $20)
- The Last of Us Remastered $10 (Reg. $20)
- Gears 5 (physical) $25 (Reg. $60)
- Gears 5: Bundle Pack $26 (Reg. $80+)
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey: Gold Edition $25 (Reg. up to $100)
- Death Stranding + $20 PSN Gift Card $60 ($80 value)
- God of War $10 (Reg. $20)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete $10 (Reg. $20)
- Days Gone $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Nioh $10 (Reg. $20)
- MediEvil $20 (Reg. $30)
- Yakuza 0 $10 (Reg. $20)
- Kingdom Hearts III $17 (Reg. $40)
- Persona 5 $10 (Reg. $19+)
- Shenmue I & II $15 (Reg. $30)
- Grand Theft Auto V $15 (Reg. $20+)
- Resident Evil Revelations 1 & 2 $12 (Reg. $40)
- Monster Hunter: World $15 (Reg. $30+)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne $30 (Reg. $40)
- A Way Out $10 (Reg. $30)
