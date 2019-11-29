Expand your Z-Wave smart home with deals on Aeotec, GE, and more from $23

While this week’s Black Friday discounts have offered an abundance of smart home accessories for your Siri, Alexa, or Assistant setup, Z-Wave device deals have been notably absent for the most part. That’s no longer the case though, as we’re seeing a collection of accessories from brands like Aeotec, GE, and Leviton. One standout falls to the Aeotec NanoMote Quad at $38.25 shipped. Usually $45, today’s offer saves you 15% and marks a new all-time low. This smart home remote features a battery-powered design and four built-in buttons which can be leveraged to set up to eight different scenes. Perfect for those times where pulling out a smartphone is a hassle or using voice is out of the question. Learn more about Aeotec in our Z-Wave guide. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 55% of customers. Head below for more.

Other notable Z-Wave deals include:

For more Alexa, Assistant, and Siri accessory deals, be sure to swing by our Smart Home guide. We’re seeing plenty of notable offers on LIFX bulbs, Nanoleaf starter kits, and more.

Aeotec NanoMote Quad features:

More control isn’t always a good thing, that’s why we’ve designed two models of NanoMote; One and Quad. NanoMote Quad is the full package, offering 4 buttons capable of control up to 12 Autopilot scenes. NanoMote One cuts control down to its purest form, offering 1 button for use as a panic button, garage door controller, or whole room or home controller.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!