Add four more USB 3.0 ports to your computer with Anker’s $5 hub

AnkerDirect via Amazon is offering its 4-port USB 3.0 Hub for $4.99 when the code AKUSB3A75 is used at checkout. This is down nearly 40% from its regular rate and is the best available. If your computer is limited in USB inputs, this is a great way to expand it. With four USB 3.0 ports available here, no external power is required, making this a great option for on-the-go workers. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Looking to expand your USB-C-enabled laptop’s ports? Check out these hubs from $18 Prime shipped. You’ll enjoy USB 3.0, SD, HDMI, and more with these hubs, all of which require no external power.

For other great Mac accessories be sure to check out our guide with the best deals and sales for your Apple-made computer. You’ll find Twelve South’s BackPack for iMac at $31 and a USB-C rugged 4TB portable hard drive, plus more there.

Anker USB 3.0 Hub features:

The Anker Advantage: Join the 50 million+ powered by our leading technology.

Big Expansion: Transform one of your computer’s USB ports into four with this USB hub. (Does not support charging)

SuperSpeed Data: Use the USB hub to sync data at blazing speeds up to 5Gbps—fast enough to transfer an HD movie in seconds.

For Desktop or Laptop Setups: Set up your workstation however you want with 2 ft of cable. Use the included velcro cable tie to adjust the length for maximum comfort and productivity.

