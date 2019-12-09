Hot Wheels id cars are 40% off today at Amazon with deals from just $4

Today only, as part of its 12 Days of Deals, Amazon is taking 40% off a selection of Hot Wheels id cars with deals starting at $4. Prime members will score free shipping across the board, which is also available on orders over $25. Normally selling for $7 each, you’re looking at a collection of new lows on just about all of the discounted cars in this sale. Whether you’re looking for a great stocking stuffer or plan on picking up several to expand your little one’s toy garage, today’s deals have you covered. Alongside just being like the classic Hot Wheels cars, these id versions pair with a companion app for extra fun. Learn more in our hands-on coverage with Hot Wheels id. Reviews are pretty stellar across the board, with most of the cars carrying 4.5+ star ratings.

At around $4 per car, this is about as affordable as you’ll find for some genuine Hot Wheels cars. So if you’re looking to stock up, now’s your chance ahead of the holidays.

This morning we also spotted the Sphero Mini at a new Amazon low of $30.50, as well as the Kano Harry Potter Coding Kit at $25. So if you’re looking for some educational gifts, we’ve got you covered there as well.

Hot Wheels id 2018 Camaro SS features:

Hot Wheels id is a unique system of play that blends the exhilaration of Hot Wheels racing with a safe, connected platform of creativity, experimentation and competition. It all starts with one-of-a-kind racers that have an embedded NFC chip giving each a unique identity. Download

