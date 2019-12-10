Save $225 on Monoprice’s open-box MP Maker Pro 3D Printer at $176

Monoprice is currently offering its MP Maker Pro Mk.1 3D Printer in open-box condition for $175.99 shipped when code OPENBOX has been applied at checkout. Normally selling for $400 in new condition, today’s offer saves you 56%, beats our previous mention by $125, and marks a new all-time low. Monoprice’s Maker Pro features a heated 300 x 300 x 400mm print bed with a minimum resolution of 100 micron. Other notable features here include a built-in display, the ability to create over 15-inch tall prints, and more. Rated 3.7/5 stars and Monoprice offers a 30-day return window. For more details on the MP 3D printer line, dive into our review on the Ultimate model.

A no-brainer way to put your savings to use from today’s sale is by picking up some different colored PLA filament. Spools start around $20 on Amazon, meaning you’ll be able to grab more than one and really take your creations to the next level.

For something a little more unique in the world of 3D printing, be sure to check out our recent review on the leather edition 3Doodler Create+. Or if you’re in need of inspiration on what to print, definitely go swing by Simon’s 3D Printing Diary piece for helpful tips, tricks, and suggestions.

Monoprice Maker Pro 3D Printer features:

The MP Maker Pro Mk.1 provides a roomy 300x300mm print bed for makers to stretch across and a generous 400mm print height, allowing you to make large, complex models. It is one of the easiest 3D printers to use with its LCD touch screen, auto bed leveling (or manual, if you prefer), auto restart after any power failure, and a flexible, removable magnetic build sheet, allowing for easy removal of finished prints.

