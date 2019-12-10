Today’s best iOS & Mac App Deals: Xenowerk, Backgammon, Cribbage HD, more

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have notable offers on a series of titles like Xenowerk, Backgammon HD, Barefoot World Atlas, Notes Writer Pro, Cribbage HD, and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand below the jump:
Today’s Best iOS App Deals:
iOS Universal: Ray Watermark: FREE (Reg. $4)
iOS Universal: Xenowerk: FREE (Reg. $2)
iOS Universal: Backgammon HD: FREE (Reg. $5)
iOS Universal: Chess Tiger Pro: $5 (Reg. $8)
iOS Universal: Barefoot World Atlas: $4 (Reg. $5)
iOS Universal: Notes Writer Pro- Sync & Share: $7 (Reg. $8)
iOS Universal: Cribbage HD: $1 (Reg. $5)
More Apps Still Alive:
***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.
iOS Universal: Picture Perfect – All in One: FREE (Reg. $2)
iOS Universal: Mathew.: FREE (Reg. $5)
iOS Universal: Funnel: FREE (Reg. $1)
iOS Universal: Earth 3D – World Atlas: $1 (Reg. $3)
iOS Universal: Stratego Multiplayer Premium: $2 (Reg. $6)
iOS Universal: Stratego Single Player: $1 (Reg. $3)
iOS Universal: Attractor: $2 (Reg. $15)
iOS Universal: Origami Flowers: $1 (Reg. $2)
iOS Universal: Learn How to Make Origami: $1 (Reg. $2)
iOS Universal: Icewind Dale: $8 (Reg. $10)
