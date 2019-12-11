Take $30 off Aukey’s 12W Dimmable Gooseneck LED Lamp at $40, more from $28

- Dec. 11th 2019 4:05 pm ET

0
Aukey Direct via Amazon offers its 12W Dimmable LED Floor Lamp for $39.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally selling for $70, today’s offer is $7 under our previous mention and the best price we’ve tracked in 2019. Standing over 70-inches tall, this LED floor lamp features a gooseneck design that makes it a notable companion to a reading chair and elsewhere in your family room, office, or study. It can output 1200-lumens of light while only drawing 12W of power, and features 20 brightness levels. Plus, you’ll be able to swap between three color temperature settings, as well. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Also on sale at Amazon, you’ll find Aukey’s 8W Dimmable LED Floor Lamp for $27.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from $40, today’s offer saves you 30% and marks a new all-time low. This model sports a similar gooseneck design as the lead deal, but outputs 45% less light than the 12W option. With over 145 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.6/5 star rating.

If you’re in search of other ways to keep things illuminated, today’s Gold Box over at Amazon has a variety of flashlights and camping lanterns on sale from $3.50 including brands like Energizer, Coleman, and more. Plus, for more LED action, be sure to swing by our Green Deals Guide.

Aukey 12W Dimmable LED Floor Lamp features:

Multi-Purpose & Stable: Minimalist Modern LED Standing lamp with large light diffuser panel brings ultra-bright white light or soft, warm light to your study, bedroom, or living room. It meets the need for extra illumination beside the sofa or in your favorite reading spot. The LT-ST35’s weighted, high-stability base ensures that no one includes kids or pets will knock it over easily

