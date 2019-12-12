Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box drops to new all-time low with a $30 discount

Best Buy is currently offering the new Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box for $199.99 shipped. Typically selling for $230, like you’ll find direct from Philips Hue, today’s offer marks the very first price cut we’ve seen and as a result is a new all-time low. As the latest smart home accessory from the brand, the Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box translates what is shown on your TV into reactive ambient lighting throughout your family room or home theater. It’s a great way to add some extra flair into your setup and offers a level of immersion that’s hard to beat. Supports 4K HDR10 passthrough and packs four HDMI ports. So far it carries a 3.7/5 star rating and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

Those looking for an alternative way to upgrade the aesthetics on their home theater setup while also saving some cash will find the Eve Movie Night Kit to be a compelling option. It’ll run you $100 at Amazon and includes a multicolor lightstrip for placing behind your TV, as well as an energy monitoring smart plug. Both work with HomeKit, too. Learn more about the Eve Lightstrip in our hands-on review.

The Philips Hue Play lights make a perfect companion to the featured deal, and luckily we’re seeing discount on them right now too. For $120, you can score a starter kit including two of the multicolor lights alongside a Hue Bridge. That’s 20% off the going rate and a new all-time low.

Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box features:

Create a fully immersive TV viewing and gaming experience with this Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box. The HDMI support for up to four devices lets you easily switch between videos, games and music, while the integration with the Hue app allows for quick setup and control. This Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box works with up to 10 Hue White and Color Ambiance bulbs and fixtures to let you set your preferred lighting mood.

