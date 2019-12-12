Refresh your PS Plus at well under Black Friday pricing: 1-yr. $39 (Reg. $60)

- Dec. 12th 2019 1:54 pm ET

Trusted games dealer CDKeys is now offering 1-year PlayStation Plus memberships for $38.80 with free digital delivery after you apply code PAYPAL2019 at checkout. Regularly $60, it currently fetches as much on Amazon and is now at the lowest price we can find with the next best offer sitting at $40 on eBay Daily Deals. Today’s offer is about $6 under the official Black Friday price drop and very close to the lowest we saw over the Thanksgiving holiday. Along with access to the monthly free game library (check out December’s right here), PS Plus also yields deep digital deals via PSN, multiplayer action, and more. Head below for additional details.

While we are talking PlayStation, you can still score huge deals on PS4 Pro right now at up to $150 off (even better than Black Friday). Then go grab a new Turtle Beach or HyperX gaming headset from $25. The latest Call of Duty is now back at Thanksgiving pricing in this morning’s roundup and you can check out our hands-on review of season one as part of our giveaway event right here.

In case you missed it, 2019’s final State of Play event also uncovered the upcoming Resident Evil 3 remake as well as the first gameplay on the new PlatinumGames title, Babylon’s Fall

And don’t forget, Sony’s massive digital Holiday sale is still live at up to 67% off hundreds of games right now.

PlayStation Plus:

This code will only work with PSN accounts in the US. Once your order has been despatched it cannot be refunded, so please ensure you will be using this code in the correct PSN account region. 12 Months – Play All Year Long…Enables online multiplayer on PS4, so you can play games online with friends…FREE PlayStation 4 games every month…Access to exclusive PlayStation Store sales and discounts.

