Learn to program with the screen-free Botley coding robot at $32 (Save 55%)

Today only, as part of its 12 Days of Deals, Amazon is currently offering the Learning Resources Botley the Coding Robot Activity Set for $31.99 shipped. Having dropped from $70, today’s offer is good for a 55% discount, is $11 under the previous price drop, and marks a new all-time low at Amazon. This 77-piece kit allows you to explore the world of coding by playing with Botley, the programing robot. Everything is contained to this set, so you won’t need to pair Botley with a smartphone or computer to take advantage of all the coding knowhow. With over 285 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.3/5 star rating.

For a more affordable way to start getting your little one thinking about science concepts, this Snap Circuits Jr. kit will surely entertain at $21. I personally grew up using this brand of kit, and still have fond memories of piecing together circuits. This particular set includes over 30 pieces to build hundreds of different projects.

If the STEAM focus of today’s deal doesn’t do it for you, don’t forget to swing by Amazon’s one-day toy sale, which has discounts on everything from LEGO and VTech to Green Toys and more from $5.

Botley the Coding Robot Activity Set features:

Botley is here to introduce coding in an easy, friendly way. Children as young as 5 can learn to code with Botley, and with his advanced features, he’ll grow with them for many play filled years to come. Botley is ready to use right out of the box, he’ll have kids coding in minutes! Botley’s 45-piece activity set comes with a remote programmer, detachable robot arms, 42 coding cards. Botley the Coding Robot can grow with your child by adding the 77-piece set as their skills advance.

