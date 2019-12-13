The solar-powered Logitech Wireless Keyboard is priced from $40 (Save $20)

Amazon is offering the Logitech K750 Wireless Solar Keyboard for Mac for $41.99 shipped. Folks running Windows can score the black model for $40 at Staples and $42 at Amazon. This deal is up to $20 off retail and is one of the best offers we’ve tracked. Having used this keyboard as my daily driver when working from an iMac, I can vouch for its excellent performance. I used it for well over a year and over that entire period I never needed to worry about charging. Today’s deal offers steep savings when going head-to-head with Apple’s comparable Magic Keyboard that’s powered via Lightning. Rated 4+ stars from over 65% of reviewers.

If you aren’t committed to Logitech, it may be worth considering Arteck’s Wireless Keyboard for $17. It too is solar powered, freeing you from batteries and making wireless connectivity work like magic. Rated 4.9/5 stars.

Speaking of computer peripherals, we discovered a deal on the Elgato Stream Deck a little bit ago. A total of $30 in savings can be all yours. This handy device will give your computer fifteen customizable keys.

Logitech K750 Wireless Solar Keyboard features:

Solar-powered keyboard: No battery hassles—any light source keeps your keyboard charged for at least three months in total darkness

Only 1/3-inch thick: Ultra-thin design adds sleek style to your workspace

Feel-good typing: Logitech-only concave key cap design for faster, quieter, more comfortable typing.

