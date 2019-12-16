Keep using your devices w/ nonda’s 2-pack of USB-C to USB 3 adapters at $7.50

Amazon is offering a 2-pack of nonda USB-C to USB 3.0 Adapters for $7.49. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders of $25 or more. This is down 25% from their regular going rate and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you recently switched to Apple’s latest iPad Pro or MacBook, then you know about going all USB-C. These adapters let you use legacy USB devices with your new technology, making sure that nothing is left behind. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

For comparison, when purchased by itself, a single nonda USB-C to USB 3.0 adapter will run you more than today’s lead deal. You’ll be hard-pressed to find a more budget-friendly adapter offering.

Speaking of USB-C, nearly all of Apple’s latest iPads are on sale, including the Pro. You can save up to $199 on the USB-C-enabled tablet during this sale, making it a can’t-miss event.

nonda USB-A to USB-C Adapters features:

Up to 5Gbps data transfer speed. Fast USB C to USB adapter.

OTG adapter. No additional driver/software needed. Simple Thunderbolt 3 to USB adapter.

Zinc alloy body prevents scratches. Premium USB C connector passes 10,000+ Push/Pull Test.

Compatible with laptop/tablet/smartphone with a USB Type-C port including Macbook Pro 2019/2018/2017, MacBook Air 2018, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Galaxy S8/S9

