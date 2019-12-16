Keep using your devices w/ nonda’s 2-pack of USB-C to USB 3 adapters at $7.50

- Dec. 16th 2019 6:33 pm ET

Get this deal
25% off $7.50
0
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology lifestyle products deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive Black Friday coverage, the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Amazon is offering a 2-pack of nonda USB-C to USB 3.0 Adapters for $7.49. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders of $25 or more. This is down 25% from their regular going rate and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you recently switched to Apple’s latest iPad Pro or MacBook, then you know about going all USB-C. These adapters let you use legacy USB devices with your new technology, making sure that nothing is left behind. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

For comparison, when purchased by itself, a single nonda USB-C to USB 3.0 adapter will run you more than today’s lead deal. You’ll be hard-pressed to find a more budget-friendly adapter offering.

Speaking of USB-C, nearly all of Apple’s latest iPads are on sale, including the Pro. You can save up to $199 on the USB-C-enabled tablet during this sale, making it a can’t-miss event.

nonda USB-A to USB-C Adapters features:

  • Up to 5Gbps data transfer speed. Fast USB C to USB adapter.
  • OTG adapter. No additional driver/software needed. Simple Thunderbolt 3 to USB adapter.
  • Zinc alloy body prevents scratches. Premium USB C connector passes 10,000+ Push/Pull Test.
  • Compatible with laptop/tablet/smartphone with a USB Type-C port including Macbook Pro 2019/2018/2017, MacBook Air 2018, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Galaxy S8/S9

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
25% off $7.50

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

Best PC Gaming Deals nonda

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide