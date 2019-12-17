Today’s best iOS & Mac App Deals: Hexa Turn, Foldify, Cribbage Premium, more

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have notable offers on a series of titles like Cribbage Premium, Hexa Turn, Foldify – Create, Print, Fold!, Anytune Pro+, NumPad & KeyPad for Mac, and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand below the jump:
Today’s Best iOS App Deals:
iOS Universal: NumPad & KeyPad for Mac: FREE (Reg. $3)
iOS Universal: Cribbage Premium: FREE (Reg. $2)
iOS Universal: Hexa Turn: FREE (Reg. $2)
iOS Universal: CalcTape Paper Tape Calculator: $2 (Reg. $3)
iOS Universal: Foldify – Create, Print, Fold!: $2 (Reg. $4)
iOS Universal: Anytune Pro+: $7 (Reg. $15)
iOS Universal: Anytune Pro: $7 (Reg. $15)
Mac: Anytune: Practice Perfected: $17 (Reg. $35)
Today’s Best Game Deals: Star Wars Jedi $40, Death Stranding $35, Rage 2 $15, more
More Apps Still Alive:
***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.
iOS Universal: Life Hacks – Tips & Tricks: FREE (Reg. $2)
iOS Universal: Dimension of Dreams: FREE (Reg. $1)
iOS Universal: 1Contact Pro: FREE (Reg. $1)
iOS Universal: Magic Call Pro: FREE (Reg. $1)
iOS Universal: Conduit Bending: FREE (Reg. $3)
iOS Universal: Remote Drive for Mac [Pro]: FREE (Reg. $5)
iOS Universal: Iesabel: $1 (Reg. $7)
iOS Universal: Object Removal Pro: $1 (Reg. $2)
iOS Universal: LÒMÒGRAPH: FREE (Reg. $2)
iOS Universal: Stardew Valley: $5 (Reg. $8)
iOS Universal: Photo Scanner Plus: $1 (Reg. $4)
iOS Universal: Luminos: $25 (Reg. $30)
iOS Universal: A Normal Lost Phone: $1 (Reg. $2)
iOS Universal: Baldur’s Gate II: EE: $5 (Reg. $10)
