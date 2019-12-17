Today’s best iOS & Mac App Deals: Hexa Turn, Foldify, Cribbage Premium, more

- Dec. 17th 2019 9:45 am ET

0
In today's best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have notable offers on a series of titles like Cribbage Premium, Hexa Turn, Foldify – Create, Print, Fold!, Anytune Pro+, NumPad & KeyPad for Mac, and more.

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have notable offers on a series of titles like Cribbage Premium, Hexa Turn, Foldify – Create, Print, Fold!, Anytune Pro+, NumPad & KeyPad for Mac, and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand below the jump:

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: NumPad & KeyPad for Mac: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Cribbage Premium: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Hexa Turn: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: CalcTape Paper Tape Calculator: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Foldify – Create, Print, Fold!: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Anytune Pro+: $7 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Anytune Pro: $7 (Reg. $15)

Mac: Anytune: Practice Perfected: $17 (Reg. $35)

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Life Hacks – Tips & Tricks: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Dimension of Dreams: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: 1Contact Pro: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Magic Call Pro: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Conduit Bending: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Remote Drive for Mac [Pro]: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Iesabel: $1 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Object Removal Pro: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: LÒMÒGRAPH: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Stardew Valley: $5 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Photo Scanner Plus: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Luminos: $25 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: A Normal Lost Phone: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Baldur’s Gate II: EE: $5 (Reg. $10)

