Monaco, an innovator in the home theater space, just announced a WiSA version of its successful 5.1 Plus Axiim LINK System. Tuned by THX, you’ll enjoy movies like you’re in the theater with Monaco’s new system. Sporting WISA capabilities, there are no wires outside of power required here. Plus, it works with any WiSA-ready 2019 LG OLED or NanoCell TV, as well as all Xbox One systems, Windows 10 PCs, and Macs too.

Nomad Base Station

Monaco’s latest 5.1 Plus Axiim LINK System works with Macs and more

Monaco’s latest 5.1-Channel Plus Axiim LINK System is built to work with more than just WiSA-compliant devices. This is done through Axiim LINK, which connects to not just WISA, but Xbox One, Windows 10, and Macs. This gives gamers an all-new experience with high-end audio coming directly from their console, instead of traveling through a myriad of other devices before reading the speaker.

“By including the Axiim LINK in this updated product SKU, audio enthusiasts have even more options to connect to the full range of Xbox One consoles and all WiSA Ready sources,” said Tony Ostrom, president of WiSA. “Gaming experiences are also tremendously enhanced when incorporating the high-resolution sound that the updated Monaco 5.1 Plus Axiim LINK System provides. Gamers and entertainment enthusiasts alike will appreciate this impressive, wireless home audio system for seamless compatibility and concert-quality sound at an appealing price point for the holidays.”

Tuned by THX provides maximum audio quality

If you’ve been going to the theater as long as I have, then you likely remember seeing the THX logo with the moving audio that went along with it. Monaco’s latest system was tuned by the best, and has been “calibrated for maximum audio quality.” Pair that with WiSA on compatible devices, and you’ll have one insane home theater system that’s free of cluttered wires and cables like we used to have.

Monaco 5.1 Plus Axiim LINK System features:

Inclusion of the Axiim LINK for connecting to all WiSA Ready sources, all Xbox One consoles, Windows 10 PCs and Macs

Free Axiim LINK mobile app for iOS and Android provides complete control. The app’s advanced features allow users to adjust volume trim on each independent speaker, adjust EQ settings and more

Tuned by THX™ to verify the system has been calibrated for maximum audio quality

Wirelessly streams, immersive, 5.1 High-Resolution Audio

Uncompressed, 24-bit, 48 kHz quality, better than MP3 and CD

Less than 5.2-millisecond latency for picture-perfect lip sync

One microsecond synchronization between speakers for amazing accuracy and clarity

Setup in minutes, not hours

There’s less than 5.2-millisecond latency from picture to speaker, giving near-perfect lip-syncing. The average person won’t be able to discern the difference here. Plus, the speakers have a one-microsecond synchronization system between them for “amazing accuracy and clarity.”

Monaco 5.1 Plus Axiim LINK System pricing and availability

You can find Monaco’s latest 5.1 Plus Axiim LINK System on Amazon for $799.99 shipped, though after the holidays it’ll go up to $999.99.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!