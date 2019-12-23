Score a 45% discount on Foscam’s 2K Wireless Outdoor Security Camera at $49

Foscam Direct via Amazon is currently offering its 2K 4MP Wireless Outdoor Security Camera for $48.99 shipped when code FOSBU033130 has been applied at checkout. Typically selling for $88, today’s price cut is good for a 45% discount, marks one of the first offers we’ve tracked, and is a new all-time low. Featuring 2K recording capabilities, this security camera can capture 4MP stills and integrates with Alexa. Thanks to its outdoor-ready design, you’re looking at an IP66 waterproof rating which protects against the elements. On top of night vision, you’ll be able to take advantage of Foscam’s new intelligent human recognition technology, which aims to offer motion and sound detection while also eliminating false alarms. With over 120 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.4/5 star rating.

If you’re looking to bring home an Alexa-enabled smart camera at a more affordable price, the Wyze Cam costs just $24. There are a few notable trade-offs here, like missing out on the waterproof design. But for those who may not need and outdoor-ready option, Wyze Cam is solid for dipping your toes into the connected camera space.

We’re also still seeing a $110 discount on Arlo’s Ultra 4K Camera System, which includes its Video Doorbell for $440. And don’t forget that we recently got a first look at what to expect from Ubiquiti’s upcoming UniFi Protect Doorbell.

Foscam Wireless Outdoor Security Camera features:

Human-only/Motion Detection and Message Push: Choose the model of human-only detection or motion detection in the app. The human-only detection can intelligently identify the human in the video, and only detects human. Compared with motion detection, human detection can reduce many false alarms. IP66 certificated waterproof makes this wifi camera suitable for using outside and keeping recording in the ever-changing environment no matter rain or snowing,day and night.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!