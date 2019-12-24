Arcade1Up’s Star Wars + Golden Tee cabinets drop to all-time lows at $100 off

Walmart is currently offering the Arcade1Up Star Wars Arcade Machine with riser for $399.99 shipped. Typically selling for $500, today’s offer saves you 20%, matches our previous Black Friday mention, and is right at the all-time low. Standing over five-feet tall, Arcade1Up’s cabinet brings three classic Star Wars arcade titles to your gaming room. You’ll be able to dive into retro versions of A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back, and Return of the Jedi. The entire package comes complete with a light up marquee, full-color 17-inch display, and dual speakers. Rated 4.8/5 stars and learn more in our announcement coverage.

If you’re more of a golf fan, Arcade1Up’s Golden Tee Cabinet with riser is down to $399.99 shipped at Walmart as well. Just like the featured deal, you’ll save $100 and bring the price down to its all-time low. This version sports a similar five-foot design, but trades out the Star Wars design for a trackball-powered experience. Rated 4/5 stars.

Don’t forget that we’re still seeing Arcade1Up’s Space Invaders Cabinet on sale for $150.

Arcade1Up Star Wars Arcade Machine features:

The Star Wars Home Arcade Game features the artwork from the original arcade machine on the cabinet and the included riser. The just over 5’ tall machine (with riser) comes with a light up marquee, full-color 17” display and dual speakers. These features, combined with the real-feel flight yoke and control buttons allow for endless hours of gaming! The Star Wars Home Arcade Game is easy to assemble and comes with a clear deck protector. The Star Wars Home Arcade Gamefeatures the original arcade versions of the classic games based on Star Wars: A New Hope, Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back and Star Wars: Return of the Jedi!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!