Samsung BAR Flash Drives sport an all-metal design, now on sale from $8

Amazon is now offering various Samsung BAR Plus USB 3.1 Flash Drives from $8.22. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. Select models are also being matched via B&H. One standout capacity is the 64GB model at $12.99, which is down from the usual $17 price tag at Best Buy and other retailers. Most of today’s deal equates a 33% savings. You can browse through all of the available capacities right here. Samsung’s BAR line of flash drives go beyond the usual plastic design with a sleek and modern metal build. Notable features include transfer speeds up to 300MB/s, a waterproof casing, and a keychain hook for added security on-the-go. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Drop the quick speeds and all-metal design for SanDisk’s Cruzer Flash Drive at $7. For most shoppers, the upgrades that come with a Samsung BAR Flash Drive are worth the extra coin, but these SanDisk USB 2.0 options still have their place if not storing large files or just need basic backups. Learn more here.

We have plenty of additional storage deals on tap for you today, including Sabrent’s 1TB NVMe SSD at $90 and this ultra-tough aluminum 4TB USB-C external hard drive at $94.

Samsung BAR Plus Flash Drives feature:

Redefine everyday file transfers with speeds up to 200MB/s

Reliable and secure storage for your photos, videos, music, and files

Rugged metal casing for durability with key ring to prevent loss

Safeguard your data (Water proof, shock proof, magnet proof, temperature proof, x ray proof)

USB 3.1 flash drive with backwards compatibility (USB 3.0, USB 2.0)

