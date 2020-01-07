Ninja’s Foodi Cooker can air fry and dehydrate for $120 (Refurb, Orig. $230)

The official Newegg eBay store is offering the Ninja Foodi 6.5-Quart Multi-Cooker (OP305) for $119.99 shipped in manufacturer refurbished condition. This model starts at $240 on Amazon where refurbished units go for $170. Just for comparison sake, the same model without the dehydration feature goes for $230 new at Best Buy. This one can also pressure cook, air fry, bake, roast and boil, along with the extra dehydration feature. It comes with a 6.5-quart ceramic-coated pot as well as a 4-quart Cook & Crisp basket for air fry night. This model comes with everything you need to get started including a stainless steel reversible rack and a 45+ recipe book. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

This refurb “has been professionally restored to working order by a manufacturer or manufacturer-approved vendor. This means the product has been inspected, cleaned, and repaired to meet manufacturer specifications and is in excellent condition.”

Due to the additional functions like the air frying and dehydration, Ninja’s multi-cookers are even more expensive than the popular Instant Pots in most cases. That makes the Instant Pot Duo Nova 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker a great alternative to today’s lead deal considering you can get a brand new model for $70 at Amazon. It is only a touch smaller at 6-quarts and features 7 preset cooking functions.

This deal comes on the heels of this morning’s Gold Box Cuisinart cast iron cookware sale and Calphalon’s gorgeous Quartz Oven dropping to $125 (Reg. $200+). Swing by our Home Goods Guide for even more.

Ninja Foodi 6.5-Quart Multi-Cooker:

Ninja Foodi gives you the best of pressure cooking and air frying all in one pot. It not only works as a pressure cooker, but also features TenderCrisp Technology and Dehydrate Function, allowing you to make meals that are juicy on the inside and crispy on the outside. In as little as 20 minutes, pressure cook frozen meats to quickly defrost and cook them at the same time. Then drop the crisping lid to give your meal a crispy finish.

