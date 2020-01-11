ecobee’s latest HomeKit-ready SmartThermostat hits new low of $160 (Save $90)

ProElectronics Distributing via Rakuten is offering the ecobee SmartThermostat with Sensor for $159.95 shipped when coupon code PRO10R has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $69 off the currently-discounted Amazon rate, where it typically mirrors Best Buy’s offer of $250. Today’s deal beats our previous mentions and is the lowest price we have tracked by $39. With support for HomeKit, Assistant, Alexa, SmartThings, and IFTTT, the number of smart home capabilities seems almost endless. ecobee touts a simple installation that typically takes 45 minutes or less, making this a project that can be carried out on a weeknight or weekend with plenty of time left to spare. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Swing by our review to learn more.

If your wall is a bit scuffed up or you simply want to give it a more sophisticated look, consider using a tad of today’s savings on Wasserstein’s aluminum-alloy Wall Plate for $20. It’s compatible with all recent ecobee thermostats, including the newest model featured above.

While we’re talking smart home accessories, be sure to have a look at our exclusive discount on YI’s Smart Dome Security Camera X at $45. This privacy-focused camera caught our attention back in June thanks to its unique ability to automatically cover the lens when not in use.

ecobee SmartThermostat features:

REDESIGNED AND REENGINEERED: With a crisp glass finish, vivid touch display, powerful quad-core processor, dual-band Wi-Fi, and far-field voice, it’s a smart thermostat like no other.

SMARTSENSORS: Includes a Smart Sensor to keep important rooms comfortable by adjusting your thermostat based on occupancy and temperature.

