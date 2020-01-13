Today’s Best Game Deals: Borderlands 3 $25, COD Modern Warfare $35, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Borderlands 3 on Xbox One and PS4 for $24.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly between $30 and $45 over the last few months, today’s offer is matching the lowest we have tracked and a perfect opportunity to score yourself the latest Borderlands title. It is currently listed at $40 on GameStop, for comparison. Remember, all Amazon Prime members are eligible to score loads of freebies for Borderlands 3 via Twitch Prime as well. Down below you’ll find the rest of today’s best deals including Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, Castlevania Collection, Darksiders III, Super Smash Bros. 3DS, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe, and much more.
Today’s best game deals:
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare $35 (Reg. $60)
- Darksiders III $5 (Reg. $25+)
- Secret of Mana $12.50 (Reg. $17+)
- Super Smash Bros. 3DS $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe $37.59 (Reg. $70)
- Castlevania Collection Switch $10 (Reg. $20)
- Massive Nintendo eShop New Year Sale from $1
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle $15 (Reg. $25+)
- Rayman Legends Definitive Edition $12 (Reg. $40)
- Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle $10 (Reg. $20)
- River City Girls $21 (Reg. $30)
- Mega Man Collection $10 (Reg. $20)
- Mega Man Collection 2 $10 (Reg. $20)
- Civilization VI Nintendo Switch $20 (Reg. up to $60)
- Last of Us, God of War, HZD Complete $23 ($45+ value)
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus $12 (Reg. $25+)
- Injustice 2: Legendary Edition $15 (Reg. $20+)
- GreedFall $40 (Reg. $50)
- SNK 40th Anniversary Collection $22 (Reg. $40)
- Borderlands: Game of The Year $15 (Reg. $20)
- God of War $15 (Reg. $20+)
- Super Star Wars PS4 $5 (Reg. $10)
- Resident Evil 3 remake pre-order $60
Hearthstone players will soon be able to enjoy a solo adventure
The Pokémon Company brings Mystery Dungeon to Switch + Sword and Shield DLC
Arcade1Up unveils NBA Jam cabinet with Wi-Fi, Star Wars pinball, more at CES
Alienware’s Concept UFO is a Windows gaming PC shaped like a Nintendo Switch
Elgato unleashes 4K60 S+ Capture with an SD slot, zero lag, and no PC required
