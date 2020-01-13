Today’s Best Game Deals: Borderlands 3 $25, COD Modern Warfare $35, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Borderlands 3 on Xbox One and PS4 for $24.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly between $30 and $45 over the last few months, today’s offer is matching the lowest we have tracked and a perfect opportunity to score yourself the latest Borderlands title. It is currently listed at $40 on GameStop, for comparison. Remember, all Amazon Prime members are eligible to score loads of freebies for Borderlands 3 via Twitch Prime as well. Down below you’ll find the rest of today’s best deals including Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, Castlevania Collection, Darksiders III, Super Smash Bros. 3DS, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe, and much more.

Today’s best game deals:

