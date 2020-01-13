Today’s Best Game Deals: Borderlands 3 $25, COD Modern Warfare $35, more

- Jan. 13th 2020 9:31 am ET

0

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Borderlands 3 on Xbox One and PS4 for $24.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly between $30 and $45 over the last few months, today’s offer is matching the lowest we have tracked and a perfect opportunity to score yourself the latest Borderlands title. It is currently listed at $40 on GameStop, for comparison. Remember, all Amazon Prime members are eligible to score loads of freebies for Borderlands 3 via Twitch Prime as well. Down below you’ll find the rest of today’s best deals including Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, Castlevania Collection, Darksiders III, Super Smash Bros. 3DS, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe, and much more. 

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Today’s best game deals:

Hearthstone players will soon be able to enjoy a solo adventure

The Pokémon Company brings Mystery Dungeon to Switch + Sword and Shield DLC

Arcade1Up unveils NBA Jam cabinet with Wi-Fi, Star Wars pinball, more at CES

Alienware’s Concept UFO is a Windows gaming PC shaped like a Nintendo Switch

Elgato unleashes 4K60 S+ Capture with an SD slot, zero lag, and no PC required

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
2K games

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard