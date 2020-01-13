Save up to $200 on Segway’s miniPRO self-balancing transporter, now $299

Walmart offers the Segway miniPRO Smart Self-Balancing Personal Transporter for $299 shipped. Having dropped from $499, it had been marked down to $390 before going out of stock at Amazon, and is now matching our previous mention for the all-time low. This self-balancing electric vehicle elevates the famous hoverboard design with smartphone control for tuning speed, 10.5-inch pneumatic air-filled tires, and a top speed of 10MPH. Per charge, you’re looking at an over 12-mile range, meaning it’ll do the trick for commuters or those just looking for a novel way to mix up a local trip to the store. Rated 4.4/5 stars. More details below.

If you’d prefer to ride around on something a little more conventional, Razor’s E200 Electric Scooter will get the job done at $198. It features a 12MPH top speed and is said to last 40 minutes on a single charge.

Or to cruise around town on an eBike, this past weekend we spotted a new all-time low on Swagtron’s SwagCycle Pro following a $50 discount.

Segway miniPRO features:

Get around easily on sidewalks and walking paths using the Segway miniPRO Smart Self-Balancing Personal Transporter with Mobile App Control. With patented dynamic stabilization technology, it stays balanced and keeps you upright as you roll along on the anti-skid wheels. The Segway miniPRO personal transporter runs on a rechargeable battery with a 12+ mile range and 260 watt hours.

