Amazon now offering Microsoft’s Elite Series 2 Controller down at $160 shipped

Amazon is now offering Prime members the Microsoft Elite Series 2 Controller for $159.99 shipped. Price is reflected in the cart. Regularly $180 from Microsoft and Best Buy, today’s deal is $20 off the going rate, matching the previous Costco deal price and the lowest total we can find. The Elite Series controller allows you to customize your gaming experience with interchangeable pads and thumbstick shapes, configuration options inside the Xbox Accessories app, and Windows 10 support. This is the second-generation model with USB-C connectivity and up to up to 40 hours of playtime via the rechargeable battery. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Now if you’re not the type to take your gaming serious enough to create customized layouts for various titles or require the extra control the Elite series provides, a basic Xbox gamepad will do the trick. You can score an official Microsoft wireless controller from under $46 on Amazon right now or you could save even more with the AmazonBasics Xbox One Wired Controller at $25. Both of which carry solid ratings and would make for a great secondary gamepad.

You can score the Xbox One All-Digital at $90 off right now and here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Xbox Series X. We also just learned more about the system’s I/O via AMD’s official CES 2020 press event too.

Microsoft Elite Series 2 Controller:

Play like a pro with the all new Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2

Tailor the controller with new interchangeable thumbstick and paddle shapes

Experience limitless customization and exclusive configuration options with the Xbox Accessories app

Stay in the game for longer with up to 40 hours of rechargeable battery life

