Today’s best Android game/app deals and freebies: Zenge, Dungeon999, more

- Jan. 22nd 2020 2:55 pm ET

FREE+
0

This is the place to find all of the best Android game/app deals. Everyday we scour Google Play for the best price drops for Android users including everything from productivity apps and games to all the new icon packs you could ever need, all at a discount of course. Today’s deals are showcased by highly-rated titles such as Zenge, Dungeon999, Game Dev Story, Hot Springs Story, and many more. You’ll find all of the best down below the fold.

Today’s Best Android Game and App Deals:

Today’s Best Game Deals: Rise of the Tomb Raider $9, Darksiders Switch $15, more

In today’s other Android deals, Sony’s unlocked Xperia 10 Plus Android smartphone is starting from $280 (Reg. $380) and you can save $100 on JVC’s 6.8-inch Android Auto Receiver. That’s on top of everything else in our Android Guide.

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

Zenge:

Zenge is a peculiar puzzle game, telling the story of Eon – a lonely journeyman who’s stuck between the worlds and time. Game is intended to be a relaxing experience, thus there are no points, stars, tutorials, move counters, in game shops or any other distractors. Just pure, immersive journey with Eon, told through gorgeous art and music.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

FREE+
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
Android

Android
google play

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard