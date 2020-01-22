The fall of 2019 brought with it one of the more unlikely candidates for game of the year. With a simple premise of annoying villagers, “setting up pranks, stealing hats, and honking a lot,” it’s no surprise that Untitled Goose Game became a fan-favorite so quickly. Now one LEGO fan is hoping to bring the pesky titular character from Untitled Goose Game into brick-built form with an Ideas campaign. Head below for a closer look and to learn how you can help this project become an official LEGO kit.

Untitled Goose Game meets LEGO

With as popular as Untitled Goose Game was, it was only a matter of time before someone gave it the LEGO treatment. Builder A Fellow Player is one of the first and most notable attempts at bringing the lovable yet annoying goose into the blocky medium with their fan-made project.

Just about everything that fans of the game could expect have been included in this model. From the goose itself to a gardener minifigure and tons of accessories like a sun hat and even a “no goose” sign. All of which come together so you’ll be able to recreate many of your favorite scenes from the game.

With the project landing on LEGO’s Ideas program, there’s no telling if the Untitled Goose Game build will actually hit store shelves at any point in the future. Right now things are looking pretty hopeful though, as the creation is already well on its way to hitting the required 10,000-supporter milestone. With over 590 days remaining, the LEGO Untitled Goose Game project has amassed 2,190 fans vouching for it.

After it gets the necessary support, LEGO will then approve the project alongside other potential Ideas creations. So not only would the company have to think it’s a good fit for a set, the folks over at House House would have to sign off on it as well.

Help this fan-made build become an official set

Want to see the LEGO Untitled Goose Game become an official set? You can actually help out quite a bit! Simply head over to its project campaign page and pledge your support. It’s entirely free to do so, so you might as well head over and give your honk of approval.

Speaking of LEGO Ideas, yesterday we got an official look at the new 860-piece International Space Station. And on top of that, don’t forget to check out our recent review on LEGO’s Ideas Dinosaur Fossils kit.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!