Ninja’s black and stainless steel 12-Cup Coffee Maker drops to $60 (Reg. $100)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Ninja 12-Cup Coffee Maker (CE201) for $59.99 shipped. Regularly up to $100, this model fetches $80 at Home Depot right now and is currently on sale for $69 at Walmart. Outside of Amazon’s $45 refurbished listing, today’s deal is the lowest total we can find. This is a 12-cup programmable coffee brewer with Ninja’s “Thermal Flavor Extraction technology [that] ensures every batch is flavorful and never bitter.” Features include a 60-ounce removable water reservoir, a dishwasher-safe design and a handy brew pause function so you can pour a cup before the entire carafe is full. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

However, if you’re just looking for a spare brewer or something that can accommodate company and get togethers, there are other options for much less. The AmazonBasics Coffeemaker with Glass Carafe can’t brew quite as much at once with its 5-quart capacity and likely not with the same level as precision as today’s lead deal, but your friends and family will get their morning caffeine fix much the same, and for $40 less.

And while we are talking Ninja kitchenware deals, its 6.5-quart air frying Foodi Multi-Cooker is down at $120 (Refurb, Orig. $230) and the Ninja Chef Blender with an on-the-go tumbler is up to $100 off for today only. You’ll find even more options in our Home Goods Guide.

Ninja 12-Cup Coffee Maker:

Create hot, eye-opening cups of java with this Ninja coffee brewer. Its 60-oz. removable reservoir allows easy filling at the sink, and the Thermal Flavor Extraction technology ensures every batch is flavorful and never bitter. This Ninja coffee brewer has a Mid-Brew pause button that lets you snag a cup before the batch is complete.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

