Today’s best iOS & Mac App Deals: DEEMO, iWriter, Space Borders, more

- Jan. 22nd 2020 9:49 am ET

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have solid deals on titles like Marbloid, iWriter, Space Borders, DEEMO, Pocket Clothier, and many more. Every day at this time you’ll find a collection of fresh new price drops on the App Store in our Games/Apps hub. A complete list of the best has been curated by hand below the jump:

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Marbloid: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: AirDisk Pro: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Sketch Pictures- Pencil Sketch: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: iWriter: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Space Borders: Alien Encounter: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: DEEMO: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Drum Tuner – iDrumTune Pro: $1 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Pocket Clothier: $3 (Reg. $5)

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Phocus: Portrait mode editor: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal/Watch: Teleprompter Premium: FREE (Reg. $13)

iOS Universal: Pre K Preschool Learning Games: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: IQ Test – What’s my IQ?: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Wanderer of Lifetimes: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Moonlight Express: Fortnight: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Moment – Pro Camera: $4 (Reg. $6)

Mac: PRO Disk Cleaner: $3 (Reg. $5)

