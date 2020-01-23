Roomba E5 Smart Robotic Vacuum captures 99% of allergens from $266 (Reg. $375)

Amazon is currently offering the iRobot Roomba E5 Smart Robotic Vacuum for $279 shipped. Also available at Best Buy and Target for $1 more. RedCard members can drop the price down to $266. Usually selling for $375, today’s offer is good for an up to 30% discount, and is matching the lowest price we’ve seen. Sporting a 3-stage cleaning system, 90-minute runtime, and Auto-Adjust technology, iRobot’s Roomba E5 is said to capture 99% of allergens, pollen, and particles while sweeping. Plus, thanks to its multi-surface rubber brushes, even pet hair won’t stand in the way of a clean floor. Alexa and Assistant voice control round out the notable features. Rated 4.3/5 stars from 690 customers.

In search of a more affordable way to remove sweeping from the chore list? Consider picking up the eufy RoboVac 11S instead for $170 at Amazon. This option lacks the longer runtime associated with the iRobot model above, but will still handle autonomously cleaning the house thanks to scheduling functionality and more.

Alternatively, you could get a deeper clean with Hoover’s Smart Carpet Cleaner at $170 (Reg. $270). Or for a more lightweight option, we’re seeing some Dyson stick vacs on sale from $117.

iRobot Roomba E5 Smart Robotic Vacuum features:

The Roomba® e5 Robot Vacuum is packed with performance for powerful pickup. The premium 3-Stage Cleaning System cleans the dirt and pet hair you see—and the allergens and dust you don’t. Intelligent sensors guide the robot throughout your home, navigating under and around furniture to help thoroughly clean your floors.

