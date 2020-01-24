Apple hits the weekend with fresh $5 movie sale, $1 rentals, more

Apple is rolling into the weekend with a fresh $5 movie sale across a number of genres. Regularly up to $20, today’s deals are at least 50% off and a return to all-time lows in many instances. All of these discounted titles will become a permanent part of your movie library. You’ll also find this week’s $1 HD rental down below. Hit the jump for everything.

$5 movie deals at Apple

$1 Rental of the Week

David Crosby: Remember My Name is this week’s $1 HD rental. You’d typically pay over $5 at competing services on this biopic that’s garnered a stellar 92% positive Rotten Tomatoes score.

Head over to Tuesday’s coverage of Apple’s other movie sale this week for more deals on bundles and a number of award-nominated films from $5.

