Zwipes Microfiber Cleaning Cloths hit Amazon low: 12-pack from $4 (Reg. $10)

Amazon is now offering a 12-pack of the Zwipes Microfiber Towel Cleaning Cloths for $5. And the price will drop down to $4.25 if you opt for Subscribe & Save. Be sure to cancel the sub afterwards if you don’t want deliveries on a regular basis. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly around $10, today’s deal is at least 50% off and a new Amazon all-time low. Along with a lint and streak-free design, this “non-abrasive” cloth is ideal for wiping down the car or anything else you want to leave sparkling clean. The best part here is that they are machine-washable so you can reuse them indefinitely. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 700 Amazon customers. More details below.
Considering the price tag on today’s price drop, you’ll be hard-pressed to find anything comparable for under $5. However that means today’s deal is leaving you with enough cash to expand your cleaning product palette. You can score 23-ounces of Windex’s Ammonia-Free Glass Cleaner for just $2.50 Prime shipped (or less if you opt for Subscribe & Save).
We also have deep deals on windshield wipers from $10 in today’s Gold Box as well as Kenwood’s wireless 7-inch CarPlay Receiver at a new low.
Zwipes Microfiber Towel Cleaning Cloths:
- Plush, super-soft microfiber cloths, ideal for cleaning tasks in the home, garage, office, and more
- Constructed with 110,000 fibers per square inch, allowing you to clean with or without chemicals or detergents
- Lint-free, streak-free cleaning; with a non-abrasive design that won’t scratch surfaces, paints, or clear coats
- Absorbs eight times its weight in water, and dries in half the time of standard towels
