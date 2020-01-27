Zwipes Microfiber Cleaning Cloths hit Amazon low: 12-pack from $4 (Reg. $10)

Amazon is now offering a 12-pack of the Zwipes Microfiber Towel Cleaning Cloths for $5. And the price will drop down to $4.25 if you opt for Subscribe & Save. Be sure to cancel the sub afterwards if you don’t want deliveries on a regular basis. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly around $10, today’s deal is at least 50% off and a new Amazon all-time low. Along with a lint and streak-free design, this “non-abrasive” cloth is ideal for wiping down the car or anything else you want to leave sparkling clean. The best part here is that they are machine-washable so you can reuse them indefinitely. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 700 Amazon customers. More details below.

Considering the price tag on today’s price drop, you’ll be hard-pressed to find anything comparable for under $5. However that means today’s deal is leaving you with enough cash to expand your cleaning product palette. You can score 23-ounces of Windex’s Ammonia-Free Glass Cleaner for just $2.50 Prime shipped (or less if you opt for Subscribe & Save).

We also have deep deals on windshield wipers from $10 in today’s Gold Box as well as Kenwood’s wireless 7-inch CarPlay Receiver at a new low.

Zwipes Microfiber Towel Cleaning Cloths:

Plush, super-soft microfiber cloths, ideal for cleaning tasks in the home, garage, office, and more

Constructed with 110,000 fibers per square inch, allowing you to clean with or without chemicals or detergents

Lint-free, streak-free cleaning; with a non-abrasive design that won’t scratch surfaces, paints, or clear coats

Absorbs eight times its weight in water, and dries in half the time of standard towels

