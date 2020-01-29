Melissa & Doug puzzles up to 30% off at Amazon with deals from $4.50, more

- Jan. 29th 2020 8:49 am ET

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% off a large selection of puzzles from Melissa & Doug, Ravensburger, and more. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. One standout here is the 48-piece Melissa & Doug Solar System Floor Puzzle for $8.74. Regularly up to $13 or so, today’s deal is the lowest we have tracked at Amazon in over a year and the best we can find. Designed to promote hand-eye coordination and problem solving skills between the ages of three and six, this puzzle features 48 “thick cardboard” pieces that form a colorful version of the solar system. It measures out at 36 x 24-inches and features an “easy to clean surface.” Rated 4+ stars from over 1,600 Amaozn cusotmers. Head below for even more puzzle deals.

As we mentioned above there several pages worth of deals on puzzles today starting from just over $4.50 Prime shipped. Along with even more Melissa & Doug options, there are loads of Ravensburger sets for adults as well as Ceaco Disney models, and much more.

But if you don’t think the puzzles will keep you and the kids occupied, check out our latest LEGO roundup for deals from $11. Then go score Dr. Panda Hospital while it’s FREE on iOS (Reg. $4)  for the young ones.

Melissa & Doug Solar System Floor Puzzle:

The Melissa & Doug Solar System Floor Puzzle includes 48 extra thick cardboard pieces that are easy for children to put together; The finished puzzle displays beautiful original artwork. This solar system puzzle features an easy to clean surface that keeps your puzzle looking new, making cleanup simple after accidental spills. Our kids space puzzle is designed to help children develop strong problem solving skills, assisting them in the development of hand eye coordination.

