Roku Surround Sound aims to make premium audio accessible to anyone

- Jan. 29th 2020 4:02 pm ET

0

With loads of smart TV operating systems out there, it can be hard to decide which is right for you. Thankfully switching between platforms is simple in some regards thanks to an increased level of competition to deliver a full ecosystem of products. While Roku initially became known for its streaming devices, an expansive smart TV rollout and recent launches of a sound bar, subwoofer, and wireless speakers have bolstered its strength as a lineup. Today the company is taking its audio products a step further by letting all of them pair together to create a Roku Surround Sound experience.

Roku Surround Sound empowers expansion over time

With the announcement of Roku Surround Sound, the streaming platform is aiming to streamline the process of upgrading home theater audio. As we’ve come to expect with its TV Wireless SpeakersRoku Smart Soundbaronn. Wireless Subwoofer, and onn. Smart Soundbar, setup of Roku Surround Sound is all set to be a breeze.

That’s because each piece of the aforementioned Roku audio gear is wireless and sports an easy pairing process. Even better, each piece required for Roku Surround Sound can be purchased over time, paving the way to an upgraded audio experience as your budget allows.

“We want to simplify home theater the same way we simplified streaming and we’re taking a big step towards that vision by expanding our Roku Smart Soundbars to support surround sound capabilities,” said Mark Ely, Vice President, Retail Product Strategy at Roku. “We want customers to be able to expand their system over time without having to spend a lot of money or run wires throughout the home.”

Pricing and availability

Roku Surround Sound is a feature that will be rolled out in a free OS update that’s set to debut in February. It’ll launch on a variety of devices, including Roku TV Wireless Speakers at $199Roku Smart Soundbar for $180, and both onn. Wireless Subwoofer or onn. Smart Soundbar, which are $129 each.

9to5Toys’ Take

Having made the decision to replace my Apple TVs with Fire TV Sticks, I have no intention of switching to Roku anytime soon. That being said, I am never far away since I always opt for Roku-enabled TV when replacing a current set. Overall I do like the Roku platform, especially with its new easy-to-setup surround sound capabilities, but I’m afraid I like having Alexa throughout my home too much to make the switch now.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Walmart Deals

Best Walmart Deals

Walmart deals on electronics, home goods, HDTVs, gaming, LEGO and Apple products like iPad, iPhone, Apple TV and more
News

News

9to5Toys: New tech/lifestyle product news. Up to the minute reporting on the latest technology and lifestyle product introductions, in-depth reviews and notable consumer price fluctuations and tracking across the US retail market on major products. We cover Apple, Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Samsung and other major products and ecosystems.
Home Theater Roku ONN

About the Author