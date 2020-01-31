Today’s best iOS and Mac game/app deals are up for the taking. From colorful puzzlers and video editing suites to surviving a besieged city and even learning apps for the kids, there’s a little bit of something for everyone today. This is the place to find all of the most notable deals on the App Store every day of the week with today’s collection highlighted by titles like Evergrow, Last Colossus, Videocraft, This War of Mine, and iTooch 4th Grade, among many others. Head below for a hand-picked, curated list of the best price drops for your iOS and Mac devices:

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: HaloPDF – photo to pdf: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Emoji Camera – unique filters: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Language Translator by Mate: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Navigate to Photo: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Videocraft – Video Editor 4K: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Locker Pro – Password Manager: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Big Truck -Mine Express Racing: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Love Your Inner Goddess Oracle: $5 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Evergrow: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: iTooch 4th Grade: $4 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Last Colossus: $1 (Reg. $2)

Mac: This War of Mine: $3 (Reg. $20)

Today’s Best Game Deals: Aladdin and Lion King $16, AC III Remaster $20, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Metadata: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Safety Note+: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Lock Photo – Hide Photo: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Fiz: Brewery Management Game: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Nizo: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Traffic Oregon: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Duck Warfare: FREE (Reg. $1)

Mac: Disk Clean Pro: $2 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Money Pro: Personal Finance: $12 (Reg. $18)

This War of Mine:

In This War Of Mine you do not play as an elite soldier, rather a group of civilians trying to survive in a besieged city; struggling with lack of food, medicine and constant danger from snipers and hostile scavengers. The game provides an experience of war seen from an entirely new angle. The pace of This War of Mine is imposed by the day and night cycle. During the day snipers outside stop you from leaving your refuge, so you need to focus on maintaining your hideout: crafting, trading and taking care of your survivors.

