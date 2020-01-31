Friday’s Best Lifestyle Deals: Oakley Sunglasses, Marmot, Cole Haan, more

Welcome to our daily roundup of the best lifestyle deals from 9to5Toys. Each day we scour the internet, searching for the best fashion and home goods offers from our favorite retailers. We’ll be gathering all of our top deals each day at 5:30 pm right here. Head below for more and be sure to give us a follow on Twitter to stay up to date throughout the day.
Activewear |
- Oakley offers up to 50% off select sunglasses and apparel during its Flash Sale
- Marmot takes 50% off past-season jackets, vests, pants, more + free shipping
- Hautelook’s New Balance Flash Sale takes up to 60% off running shoes from $35
- Dick’s Sporting Goods offers 30% off The North Face past-season gear
- Steep and Cheap offers up to 65% off Patagonia, Smartwool, more
Casual and Formalwear |
- Barbour jacket, vests, dress shirts, more up to 45% off during Hautelook’s Sale
- Cole Haan’s Flash Sale takes up to 60% off clearance items + free shipping
- Levi’s Warehouse Event offers up to 75% off closeout styles from $18
- Tommy Hilfiger updates your sweaters, sweatshirts, and hoodies with 30% off
- Nautica offers an extra 15% off new arrivals for spring with code PREVIEW15 at checkout
Home Goods and more |
- Gourmia’s cooker dishes up 4.5-quarts of air fried food: $60 (Reg. up to $120)
- Save on top-rated home massagers starting at $34 in today’s Gold Box
- Home Depot 1-day compressor, nailer, and tool sale features top brands from $25
- KitchenAid’s Artisan Tilt-Head Stand Mixers are up to $200 for today only
- Cut the cord with Dyson’s V7 Motorhead Vacuum for $165 (Refurb, Orig. $399)
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel