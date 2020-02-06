Put an all-metal Swingline Commercial Stapler on your desk for $4 (40% off)

Amazon is now offering the Swingline Commercial Desk Stapler for $4.07 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly fetching a bloated $32 direct from Swingline, it more regularly sells for closer to $7 at Walmart with today’s offer being a new Amazon all-time low. Featuring an all-metal construction, this model has a specially crafted inner rail to avoid jams and malfunctions. It can also hold a full strip of 210 staples with enough power to drive them through a stack of up to 20 sheets. A limited lifetime warranty is included. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,800 Amazon customers. More details below.

Use your savings to stock up on compatible Swingline S.F. 4 Premium Staples at under $2.50 Prime shipped. They are the best-selling option on Amazon and carry an impressive 4+ star rating.

While we are talking about decking out your office space, Grovemade’s brand new pine rosin and cork Desk Pads are up to 25% off. And here’s a big-time deal on succulents to add some greenery to your space.

Swingline Commercial Desk Stapler:

Sturdy stapler with all metal construction is designed for durability; A specially crafted inner rail delivers jam resistant, accurate stapling you can count on…The stapler is designed for desktop use; It holds a full strip of 210 staples and the helpful low staple indicator lets you know when it’s time for a refill…This high performing stapler securely fastens up to 20 sheets of paper.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!