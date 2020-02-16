Save 33% on this best-selling apple cider vinegar shampoo set, now at $19.50

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Wow Skin Science (98% positive all-time feedback from 7,000+) via Amazon offers its Apple Cider Vinegar Shampoo and Hair Conditioner Set for $19.46 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally selling for $30, today’s offer saves you 33%, beats our previous mention by $0.50, and matches the all-time low. This shampoo and conditioner set is said to use virgin coconut and avocado oil to rejuvenate hair. If you’ve been jumping on the apple cider vinegar bandwagon in other areas of your life, it’s certainly time to bring the trend into your personal hygiene regiment. With over 17,000 customers having left a review, it carries a 3.9/5 star rating and is a #1 best-seller.

For more additions to your abode, be sure to swing by our Home Goods guide. There you’ll find everything from Brita water pitchers to Casper mattresses and more.

Apple Cider Vinegar Shampoo Set features:

Our premium shampoo and conditioner set, infused with botanicals to clarify and rebuild, does NOT contain sulfates, parabens, or silicones, etc. Get salon level results in weeks from the comfort of your own home. Pure Himalayan spring water, infused with natural apple cider vinegar, is enhanced with extracts to repair everyday damage from styling products residue, and smog. Get fresh clean hair the way nature intended and let it flow freely with the breeze.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!