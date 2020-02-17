Edit photos accurately with SpyerX Pro Monitor Calibrator: $127.50 (Reg. $160)

- Feb. 17th 2020 3:59 pm ET

Amazon is offering the Datacolor SpyderX Pro Monitor Calibrator (SXP100) for $127.44 shipped. Down from its regular rate of over $160, this marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. If you’re a photographer or videographer, this is an absolute must. The difference between editing on a calibrated display and a non-calibrated one is invaluable, as you’ll never get the colors in your edits perfect otherwise. After fixing my screen using a similar calibrator, I’ve seen a noticeable difference when editing photos. Rated 4.1/5 stars from thousands of users.

Want to ensure that your photos or videos are properly exposed and white balanced? Well, a grey card does just that. This model is just $7.50 Prime shipped and is super simple to use. It folds up for storage and has both white and grey sides, depending on what your needs are.

While having a monitor calibrator does ensure that you have color-accurate edits, having a great display helps too. We spotted this deal on LG’s 27-inch 4K HDR monitor, which is down to just $350 right now and covers 99% of the sRGB color spectrum, something that is a must for editors.

Datacolor SpyderX Pro Monitor Calibrator features:

  • Calibrating your monitor to achieve color precision now takes just a minute or two – several times faster than previous models
  • Groundbreaking lens-based color engine provides a higher level of color accuracy for multiple monitors
  • SpyderX Pro is so intuitive, you don’t have to be a color expert

