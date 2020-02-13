LG 27-inch 4K HDR Monitor upgrades your workstation at $350 ($100 off), more

Amazon currently offers the LG 27UL650-W 27-inch 4K HDR Monitor for $349.95 shipped. Also available at B&H. Normally selling for $450, that’s good for a $100 discount, beats our previous mention by $49, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Featuring a 27-inch 4K HDR panel, LG’s monitor provides ample screen real estate for getting work done. Gamers will also find this to be a solid option thanks to FreeSync support. In terms of I/O, you’re looking at dual HDMI, a DisplayPort input, and more. Over 290 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. More below from $245.

Other notable monitor deals include:

Ensure any of the discounted displays work with your newer MacBook by putting your savings towards this well-reviewed USB-C to HDMI cable. Though if you plan to pair it with a PC or pre-2015 MacBook, then you can’t go wrong grabbing an extra HDMI cable.

Need more gear for your setup? Logitech’s MX Vertical wireless mouse just hit an Amazon low of $80. Plus, we’re still seeing a batch of gaming-focused peripherals from brands like Razer, Cooler Master, and more from $38.

LG 27UL650-W 27-inch 4K HDR Monitor features:

The 27UL650-W 27″ 16:9 4K HDR FreeSync IPS Gaming Monitor provides you with a detailed and vivid viewing experience whether you’re watching movies or playing games. Its IPS (In-Plane Switching) panel features a 3840 x 2160 4K UHD resolution, a 350 cd/m² brightness rating, a 1000:1 static contrast ratio, and support for up to 1.07 billion colors. Combined with HDR10 support, 99% sRGB coverage, and a DisplayHDR 400 certification, this monitor can also be used for color-sensitive work.

