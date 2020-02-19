Get your DIY on with Make Magazine while it’s down at just $14/yr. (Reg. $35)

DiscountMags is now offering 1-year subscriptions to Make: Magazine for $13.95 with free delivery when you use our exclusive code at check out: 9TO5TOYS. Regularly up to $35 per year at DiscountMags and direct from Make Magazine, today’s deal is one of the best prices we have tracked on this one. A digital subscription on Kindle goes for $20 at Amazon right now for comparison. You can also score up to 4-years at this price using the pull-down menu on the listing page and applying the code above. Head below the fold for more details.

Described as the “ultimate source for all hobbyists, gadget-lovers, and do-it yourself enthusiasts,” Make is filled with DIY and electronics projects you can do at home with the kids or in your free time including everything from balsa wood airplanes to helicopter robots. Make brings all your “sci-fi gadget fantasies to life.”

There are no auto-renewals, no shipping fees and absolutely no sales tax at DiscountMags. All of the magazines in your cart can be sent to a separate address with a personalized gift note should you choose to do so.

Make: Magazine:

As the leading voice of the maker movement, Make: publishes tested projects, skill-building tutorials, in-depth reviews and inspirational stories, accessible by all ages and skill ranges. Dozens of projects that you can do in every issue covering Robots, Drones, 3D printing and more. Tips and skill building tutorials with inspiration from the leaders of the Maker community.

