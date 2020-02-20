Today’s Best Game Deals: Witcher 3 Complete $15, Bloodborne Complete $17.50, more

In today’s best game deals, Sony is now offering the The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition on PS4 for $14.99 via PSN. Regularly up to $50 in digital form, it sells for over $33 on Amazon. Today’s deal is matching our previous mention and a perfect chance to own one of the best RPGs of the generation. The Witcher has been in the news a whole lot lately with the popularity of the Netflix adaption, cross platform saves and the Switch version of Thronebreaker, among other things. Down below you’ll also find the rest of today’s best deals including Resident Evil Revelations 1 and 2, Transistor, What Remains of Edith Finch, Yooka-Laylee, the Bloodborne Complete Edition Bundle, Borderlands 3, Owlboy, Kingdom Hearts III, and much more.

Today’s best game deals:

