Today’s Best Game Deals: Witcher 3 Complete $15, Bloodborne Complete $17.50, more

In today’s best game deals, Sony is now offering the The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition on PS4 for $14.99 via PSN. Regularly up to $50 in digital form, it sells for over $33 on Amazon. Today’s deal is matching our previous mention and a perfect chance to own one of the best RPGs of the generation. The Witcher has been in the news a whole lot lately with the popularity of the Netflix adaption, cross platform saves and the Switch version of Thronebreaker, among other things. Down below you’ll also find the rest of today’s best deals including Resident Evil Revelations 1 and 2, Transistor, What Remains of Edith Finch, Yooka-Laylee, the Bloodborne Complete Edition Bundle, Borderlands 3, Owlboy, Kingdom Hearts III, and much more.
Today’s best game deals:
- Borderlands 3 $23 (Reg. $40+)
- Resident Evil Revelations 1 and 2 $16 (Reg. $40)
- Transistor $5 (Reg. $20)
- What Remains of Edith Finch $10 (Reg. $20)
- Yooka-Laylee $10 (Reg. $20+)
- Until Dawn $15 (Reg. $20)
- Bloodborne Complete Edition Bundle $17.50 (Reg. $35)
- PSN Essential Picks digital PS4 sale from $2
- Dragon Age: Inquisition GOTY $10 (Reg. $40)
- Fire Emblem Warriors $27 (Reg. $37+)
- Far Cry 5 $15 (Reg. $30)
- Far Cry New Dawn $16 (Reg. $40)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe $31 (Reg. $65+)
- Shaq Fu: A Legend Reborn $5 (Reg. $20)
- FIFA 20 Nintendo Switch Legacy $25 (Reg. $50)
- Pokemon Mystery Dungeon pre-order $55 (Reg. $60)
- A Way Out $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- ToeJam and Earl: Back in the Groove! $10.50 (Reg. $15)
- Owlboy Xbox One $15 (Reg. $25)
- or $20 (Reg. $30) on Switch
- Batman: Return to Arkham $5 (Reg. $20)
- Batman: Arkham Asylum and Arkham City
- Kingdom Hearts III $15 (Reg. $30)
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake Pre-order $60 + $10 gift card
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition $5 (Reg. $13+)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons Pre-order $65 (Reg. $80)
- Plus Animal Crossing Plush Bell Bag Bundle
- God of War $5 (Reg. $20)
- Madden NFL 20 $25 (Reg. $40+)
- Sonic Mania $10 (Reg. $20)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Gold $20 (Reg. $80)
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 $50 (Reg. $60)
- Team Sonic Racing $30 (Reg. $40)
- Resident Evil 3 Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Matched at Walmart
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI $20 (Reg. $30+)
