Upgrade to speedy SSD storage in today’s Gold Box from $38 (Up to 39% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, SK hynix (98% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering up to 39% off its 2.5-inch internal SSDs. The SK hynix Gold S31 500GB 3D NAND 2.5-inch SATA III Internal SSD is now on sale for $47.98 shipped. Originally $78, this model sells for closer to $60 these days and is now at a new Amazon all-time low. Whether you’re building a new machine or looking to upgrade an older device, today’s SSD deals are worth a closer look. The 500GB model features read speeds up to 560MB/s and sequential write speeds up to 525MB/s. They also ship with a solid 5-year warranty for added peace of mind alongside the 4+ star rating from nearly 500 Amazon customers. More details below.

However, today’s sale offers up three different capacities for upgrading to SSD storage or for your DIY electronics projects. The 250GB and 1TB models are also on sale for $37.99 and $84.78 respectively. Regularly up to $50 and $106, both options are at the lowest price we can find and carry 4+ star ratings.

But we have plenty of storage deals live right now. LaCie’s Rugged 2TB USB 3.0 Hard Drive is down to $80 as well as the company’s 500GB USB-C SSD at $50 off. That’s on top of this deal on the SanDisk 400GB microSD card.

SK 500GB 3D NAND 2.5-inch SATA III Internal SSD

Top tier speed, best-in-class sequential read speeds. Sequential read speeds up to 560MB/s and sequential write speeds up to 525MB/s.

Leading edge solution powered by in-house 3D NAND, controller and DRAM

Superior reliability and stability (MTBF/TBW). 1.5 Million Hours MTBF, best-in-class 600 TBW (terabytes written)

5 year warranty and rock solid support from technology pioneer, now available to PC builders and upgraders

