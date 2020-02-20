Here are Thursday’s most notable Mac and iOS app deals. Whether you’re perfecting your golf swing, mastering your iPhone photography skills, teaching the kids to read, or killing time with some casual puzzlers, we have little bit of something for everyone in today’s roundup. Every morning we scour the Apple App Stores for the best price drops on the highest-rated titles of the day so you don’t have to. Today you’ll find deals on titles like Phocus: Portrait mode editor, Teach Your Monster to Read, Golfshot Plus: Golf GPS + AR, Evergrow, This War of Mine, Bronze Age, and more. A complete collection of today’s best iOS and Mac app deals is waiting for you below the fold.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Phocus: Portrait mode editor: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Teach Your Monster to Read: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Life Hacks – Tips & Tricks: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Breeze: Realistic Wind Chimes: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: NOAA Hi-Def Radar Pro: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal/Watch: Golfshot Plus: Golf GPS + AR: $50 (Reg. $60)

iOS Universal: Speech Tutor: $6 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: ChordFlow: $8 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Evergrow: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Dirt Trackin Sprint Cars: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Bronze Age: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: This War of Mine: $2 (Reg. $15)

Today’s Best Game Deals: Witcher 3 Complete $15, Bloodborne Complete $17.50, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: CodeWords – Name Clue Game: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: WatchApp – for Whatsapp: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: AirDisk Pro: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: OTTTD: Over The Top Tower Defense: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Mars Power Industries: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal/Apple TV: Alto’s Adventure: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal/Apple TV: Alto’s Odyssey: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Fenix for Twitter: $2 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Trainz A New Era: $19 (Reg. $24)

Golfshot Plus: Golf GPS + AR:

Ask Siri for your distance to the green, use Auto-Advance and Voice Hole information to remain handsfree and connect Golfshot to your Bose AR device for a heads up, and hands-free golf experience! New Bose AR Green Finder feature. Use your Bose AR device for 3d audio cues that help you find the green hands free!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!