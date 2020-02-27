Thursday’s Best Lifestyle Deals: Dick’s Sporting Goods, Lululemon, UGG boots, more

Welcome to our daily roundup of the best lifestyle deals from 9to5Toys. Each day we scour the internet, searching for the best fashion and home goods offers from our favorite retailers. We’ll be gathering all of our top deals each day at 5:30 pm right here. Head below for more and be sure to give us a follow on Twitter to stay up to date throughout the day.
Activewear |
- Dick’s Sporting Goods 1-Day Flash Sale takes up to 50% off adidas, Nike, more
- KEEN sandals for men and women up to 60% off from just $30 at Hautelook
- Lululemon offers new markdowns up to 60% off just in time for spring + free shipping
- Finish Line offers hundreds of new markdowns at up to 50% off: Nike, adidas, more
- Hautelook Havaianas Sandal Sale offers popular styles from just $15
Casual and Formalwear |
- GAP’s Pre-Spring Sale offers up to 50% off sitewide + extra 20% off your order
- UGG offers up to 30% off hundreds of new markdowns: Boots, slippers, more
- Dockers takes a rare extra 30% off all sale items with deals from $10, today only
- Tory Burch Private Sale updates your accessories with up to 70% off handbags, more
- Banana Republic offers up to 40% off select styles + an extra 50% off clearance
Home Goods and more |
- Amazon 1-day electric toothbrush sale now live with deals from $18
- Amazon offers up to 30% off blurams home security cams, deals from $33
- Save 50% on this budget-friendly scale at its all-time low of $10 on Amazon
- Score a sound machine for just $13.50 Prime shipped at Amazon (Reg. $25)
- Cuisinart’s steel coffee grinder drops to $20 for today only (Reg. up to $30)
